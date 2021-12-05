Left Menu

Chinese national arrested for smuggling in Bangladesh's Teknaf

A Chinese smuggler was arrested in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh along with 10,840 packets of Chinese cigarettes by the Coast Guard, a local media said on Sunday.

ANI | Teknaf | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:00 IST
Chinese national arrested for smuggling in Bangladesh's Teknaf
Chinese national arrested for smuggling in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Chinese smuggler was arrested in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh along with 10,840 packets of Chinese cigarettes by the Coast Guard, a local media said on Sunday. Yanpeng, 30, was caught after a special operation was carried out at Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) station in the sea area under Shahapari Island in Teknaf Upazila on December 4, according to the BCG.

During the operation, members of the coast guard signalled the boat to stop under suspicion of wrongdoing. Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard, the boat quickly changed direction and began to flee. Later, Coast Guard members got hold of the boat and arrested Yanpeng with 10,840 packets of Chinese cigarettes.

The seized cigarettes and the detainee have been handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action. A case is being prepared in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021