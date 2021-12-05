Left Menu

Iran reports 3,109 daily COVID-19 cases, 61,34,465 in total

Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 3,109 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 61,34,465.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:51 IST
Representative image.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 3,109 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 61,34,465. The pandemic also claimed 76 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,30,200, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in an update.

A total of 59,23,316 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,249 remain in intensive care units, the ministry added. By Sunday, 5,80,94,169 Iranians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,81,49,791 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 12,87,811 people in the country have received the booster dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

