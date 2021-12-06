8 dead, 5 injured after fire breaks out at Mingtai Power Plant in China

At least eight people died and five were injured after a fire broke out at the Mingtai Power Plant in China's northern Shanxi Province, local media reported on Monday. The fire occurred at an employees' housing unit on Monday, CGTN reported.

