Left Menu

Russian Foreign Minister reaffirms strong ties with India ahead of 2+2 format meeting today

During his meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday reaffirmed Moscow's strong and steady ties with New Delhi and said that "we are awaiting 2+2 format meeting today".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 11:51 IST
Russian Foreign Minister reaffirms strong ties with India ahead of 2+2 format meeting today
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday reaffirmed Moscow's strong and steady ties with New Delhi and said that "we are awaiting 2+2 format meeting today". Lavrov's remarks came ahead of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Russia today.

"I would like to reaffirm what you [Jaishankar] said about the nature of the Russia-India relationship. We're awaiting a 2+2 format meeting today," Lavrov said in his opening remarks during the meeting with his Indian counterpart. "Significant documents drafted for signing following today's events," Lavrov added.

Russian Foreign Minister's remarks came after Jaishankar expressed that the India-Russia partnership is special and ties between the two countries have been remarkably strong in the world of rapid geopolitical changes. "The partnership between India and Russia is special and unique. I am confident that our discussions today will be very fruitful. The annual India-Russia summit is taking place after a gap of two years today," said Jaishankar during his meeting.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu here at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in November 2019. On Saturday, the Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev had said that he is expecting a "sizeable and formidable joint political statement" from the annual summit.

Both countries are expected to sign more than 10 agreements following annual talks between PM Modi and President Putin. These agreements will be in the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defence etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021