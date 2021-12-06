Left Menu

India, Russia 2+2 ministerial dialogue begins in Delhi

The first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue began between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:13 IST
Rajnath Singh holds talks on military-technical cooperation with Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu. Image Credit: ANI
The first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue began between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday. The dialogue is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are holding discussions with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu. "The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said earlier.

The 2+2 Ministerial meeting is taking place ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening. This will be the first face to face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

In the first 2+2 format dialogue today, India and Russia will discuss key bilateral, regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, threats emanating from terror groups, protection of human rights of minorities, women and children in Afghanistan. (ANI)

