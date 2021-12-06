Left Menu

Nepal reports two cases of 'Omicron' coronavirus variant

Nepal on Monday reported two cases of the new 'Omicron' coronavirus strain in the country.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:55 IST
Nepal reports two cases of 'Omicron' coronavirus variant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Monday reported two cases of the new 'Omicron' coronavirus strain in the country. According to Ministry of Health and Population sources, a 66-year-old foreigner and a 71-year old man who came with him from South Africa have tested positive Omicron variant, Khabarhub reported.

Krishna Prasad Poudel, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, informed that both infected are in home isolation. Both of the infected are foreign nationals. "After the gene sequencing at the National Public Health Laboratory, both of them tested positive," Khabarhub quoted Spokesperson Poudel as saying.

The Ministry had sent the samples collected from the suspected two people for gene sequencing which were identified as Omicron variant on Sunday evening, Khabarhub further reported. WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021