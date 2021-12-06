Left Menu

Lankan factory manager's lynching: Remains sent to Colombo

The remains of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana - a Sri Lankan factory manager who was lynched in Pakistan last week -- were sent off to Colombo on Monday, reported local media.

People light oil lamps to express their condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, following the lynching of the Sri Lankan manager of a garment factory in Sialkot. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The remains of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana - a Sri Lankan factory manager who was lynched in Pakistan last week -- were sent off to Colombo on Monday, reported local media. The Sri Lankan embassy officials arrived at the hospital to escort Diyawadana's body to the airport and laid flowers over it, reported Geo News.

The body had been shifted to Lahore from Sialkot. The last rites of Priyantha will be performed upon the arrival of his body in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, seven more suspects were arrested in connection with the lynching of Diyawadana. A total of 131 suspects have been arrested so far.

On Friday, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had tortured Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Reportedly, the workers of the private factory attacked the export manager Diyawadana and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported. Several videos doing rounds on the internet showed scores of men gathered at the site. (ANI)

