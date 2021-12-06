Left Menu

Taliban resumes issuance of Afghan passports in 14 provinces

The Taliban's passport directorate in the Ministry of Interior Affairs stated that the issuance of Afghan passports has been resumed in 14 other provinces that bringing the total number of provinces to 31.

Updated: 06-12-2021 17:46 IST
The Taliban's passport directorate in the Ministry of Interior Affairs stated that the issuance of Afghan passports has been resumed in 14 other provinces that bringing the total number of provinces to 31. The new provinces include Farah, Nimroz, Badghis, Paktika, Laghman, Kunar, Takhar, Zabul, Urozgan, Jawzjan, Samngan, Baghlan, Bamyan, and Panjshir, Khaama Press quoted the head of the directorate Gul Haqqani as saying on Sunday.

However, the issuance of passports stopped in Kabul on November 15 what the officials said that is due to technical problems. Enough amount of technical equipment has been procured that will soon be installed in the central directorate of passports in Kabul to fix the problem and resume the process, informed Haqqani.

Denying the rumours over the lack of passports, the official stressed that they have enough passports to issue for the applicants. In recent days, thousands of people have been applying for passports which forced officials to resume the issuance process. (ANI)

