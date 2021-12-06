No change in pace of growth of India-Russia relations despite COVID-19 challenges: PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. In his opening remarks at the annual summit meeting with the Russian President here, PM Modi said that the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two continues to become stronger.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special and privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger," he said. The 21st India- Russia Annual Summit is being held at Hyderabad House here.

This is the first in-person between the two leaders since they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in 2019 in Brasilia. The visit of the Russian leader is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits held alternately in India and Russia.

Earlier in the day, the two countries held their first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. (ANI)

