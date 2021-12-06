Left Menu

Russian Industry minister calls on Shipping Minister Sonowal, discusses collaboration on shipbuilding

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Ryazantsev, on Monday during which they discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:05 IST
Russian Industry minister calls on Shipping Minister Sonowal, discusses collaboration on shipbuilding
nion Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Ryazantsev. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Oleg Ryazantsev, on Monday during which they discussed Russian participation in civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways. Sonowal has expressed hope that India and Russia can collaborate for benefit in the fields of civilian shipbuilding and inland waterways, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He said that both the countries are looking at new areas of cooperation to further the bilateral relations. "Happy to receive Russian Federation Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Ryazantsev at my office in New Delhi. We looked at newer areas of collaboration and cooperation to further bilateral relations," Sonowal tweeted.

He said that both the countries are looking at new areas of cooperation to further the bilateral relations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held the 21st India- Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the two countries held their first 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The two countries on Monday signed an agreement for the procurement of 6,01,427 assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021