Left Menu

Death toll from Kenya's river bus accident rises to 32

The death toll from Saturday's river bus accident rose to 32 on Monday after the bus with about 50 passengers plunged into River Enziu at a village in Kitui County, eastern part of the country on Saturday.

ANI | Nairobi | Updated: 06-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 21:35 IST
Death toll from Kenya's river bus accident rises to 32
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya] December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from Saturday's river bus accident rose to 32 on Monday after the bus with about 50 passengers plunged into River Enziu at a village in Kitui County, eastern part of the country on Saturday. Mwingi East Sub-County Commander Joseph Yakan said the divers rescued 17 people who were inside the bus at the time of the tragedy during an operation.

"Some bodies were retrieved from the river on Sunday bringing the total number to 32," Yakan said on phone, adding that the rescuers managed to retrieve the bus wreckage to the shores of River Enziu.According to Yakan, the driver of the bus was attempting to drive past a flooded bridge when water tidesoverpowered the vehicle, sweeping it into the river. Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was coordinating the recovery efforts.

"Recovery efforts continue Monday to ensure no bodies are left behind trapped at the river bed," Ngilu said, noting that 15 of the dead are members of the same family who were going to attend a wedding of an elderly couple aged over 70 years. She said it was sad that many lives had been lost due to the accident, adding that it has not been established how many passengers were aboard the bus when it plunged into the Enziu River.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined citizens in mourning the death of the people who drowned after the bus plunged into the river. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021