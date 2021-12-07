Left Menu

Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone shelled 10 times in 24 hours

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Adm Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

ANI | Damascus | Updated: 07-12-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 08:08 IST
Damascus [Syria], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 10 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Adm Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm Kulit said.

"Six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, three in Latakia and one in Aleppo," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

