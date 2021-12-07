Left Menu

Colombia to ban entry for those not vaccinated against COVID-19: President

Colombia's authorities will require all adults entering the country to have a vaccination passport confirming full coronavirus vaccination from December 14 onwards, President Ivan Duque said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

"Based on a recommendation of the Colombian Health Ministry's advisory committee, effective December 14, all international travelers aged 18 and over entering Colombia must present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a full scheme certificate," Duque wrote on Twitter.

Beginning December 14, Colombian adults must have a vaccination card with them to enter any entertainment facilities, museums, bars, and restaurants. From December 28, it will become mandatory for residents over 12 years old.

