Hyundai Ioniq 5 named as '2021 News Corp Car of the Year'

Hyundai Motor's 'Ioniq 5' was awarded as the '2021 Car of the Year' by Australia's largest media group News Corp Australia.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:12 IST
Hyundai Ioniq 5 named as '2021 News Corp Car of the Year'
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (Image credits: NEWSIS). Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor's 'Ioniq 5' was awarded as the '2021 Car of the Year' by Australia's largest media group News Corp Australia. According to foreign media, Ionic 5 was named as the car of the year in recognition of its soft, quiet, yet powerful electric motor and fast recharging speed.

This is the first time that News Corp has selected an electric vehicle (EV) as the car of the year. Although judges evaluated that the driving mileage of Ioniq 5 on a single charge does not offer merit to long-distance drivers, they praised its powerful electric motor reaching the maximum torque quickly and the power flow that does not stop because there is no gear shift.

In addition, it received high scores with its fast charging speed that can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 18 minutes by using a high-speed charger and drive more than 300km. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

