Russia confirms 31,096 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 31,096 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,864,845, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 31,096 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,864,845, the federal response centre said on Tuesday. "Over the past 24 hours, 31,096 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,231 cases (7.2 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.32 per cent.

Moscow registered 2,573 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,381 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,208 new cases. The response centre also reported 1,182 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 283,644.

In the same 24 hours, 34,615 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,565,091. (ANI/Sputnik)

