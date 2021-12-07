Philippines logs 356 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,835,345

Manila [Philippines], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 356 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,835,345. The DOH also reported that 92 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 49,591.

The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country dropped to 13,026. The Philippines has been reporting below-1,000 daily cases since November 24. (ANI/Xinhua)

