Left Menu

Shringla meets with Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, discusses bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed the progress in bilateral ties between the two countries.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:00 IST
Shringla meets with Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen, discusses bilateral ties
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Left) met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen (Photo Credit: Twitter/India in Bangladesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed the progress in bilateral ties between the two countries. Shringla is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country from today, a day after India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas', marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met his counterpart FS Masud Bin Momen. Discussions reflected on progress in bilateral ties on all fronts in this special year marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh," India in Bangladesh tweeted. Earlier today, Shringla called on Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and reviewed wide-ranging and growing cooperation between two countries including COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Shringla is scheduled to call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on December 8. "India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", an MEA statement said.

Shringla's visit comes ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021