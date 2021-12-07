Left Menu

Explosion in Uzbekistan kills 2, injures 9

An explosion in a two-storied shopping mall in Denau district of Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region has killed two people and injured nine others, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said Tuesday.

07-12-2021
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Uzbekistan

Surkhandarya [Uzbekistan], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): An explosion in a two-storied shopping mall in Denau district of Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region has killed two people and injured nine others, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said Tuesday.

Two victims were found under the rubble of the ruined building after the firefighters extinguished the fire.

A preliminary investigation is underway, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

