Left Menu

Putin will speak to Biden based on national interests: Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting based on national interests, not emotions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:59 IST
Putin will speak to Biden based on national interests: Kremlin spokesman
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting based on national interests, not emotions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. "Such a number of false reports are published in the media ... In general, we see that tensions are increasing in rhetoric, but still we urge to keep coolheadedness. Moreover, presidents never speak based on emotions, they always speak de facto based on their national interests," Peskov told reporters.

The presidents aim at having a dialogue and not staying in a deadlock, the official added. "Putin has repeatedly said that we are looking for a good, predictable relationship with the United States. Russia never intended to attack anyone, but we have our own concerns, we have our own red lines. The president spoke about this clearly, to which Biden replied that he was not going to recognize any red lines," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021