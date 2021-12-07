Left Menu

Death toll in Indonesia volcano eruption now 34

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Tuesday went up to 34, media reported quoting a spokesman of Indonesia's disaster agency.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:02 IST
Death toll in Indonesia volcano eruption now 34
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Tuesday went up to 34, media reported quoting a spokesman of Indonesia's disaster agency. According to Kyodo News, 17 people are still missing in the incident.

Quoting National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari, Kyodo News rpeorted that about 3,700 people have been displaced. Authorities earlier said that at least 3,000 houses were damaged and 169 people injured by the eruption of Mt. Semeru in East Java Province.

Semeru, located in Indonesia's East Java province, erupted on Saturday, emitting large amounts of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, wrecking homes and damaging a local strategic bridge. Initial local media reports said that at least one person died and 41 suffered burns. Hot ash from the 3,676-meter-high volcano had reached an area as far as 11 kilometers from the crater near its peak, destroying and burning everything -- vegetation, livestock and houses -- along the way.

President Joko Widodo visited an affected village and pledged to ensure that the displaced people "have been well taken care of," while also expressing his condolences to the disaster victims, Kyodo News said. It further reported that with eruptions ongoing, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation has advised residents and others to remain 1-5 km away from the peak, depending on where they are in relation to the volcano. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021