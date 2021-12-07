Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media. "An explosion occurred in Kabul's Police District 2 this afternoon, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said," Tolo News tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
