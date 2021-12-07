Left Menu

Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.

07-12-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media. "An explosion occurred in Kabul's Police District 2 this afternoon, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said," Tolo News tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

