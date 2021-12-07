Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthi military sites in Yemen's capital

Sanaa [Yemen], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition launched on Tuesday multiple airstrikes on several military sites controlled by the Houthi militia in Yemen's capital Sanaa, according to local residents. The airstrikes hit the sites in northern, western and eastern parts of Sanaa, with the sound of explosions heard and rising smoke from the targeted sites seen from the downtown, they said.

Both Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported the coalition airstrikes on the Houthi sites in Sanaa. The airstrikes came hours after Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over the sky of its capital Riyadh. The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the missile attack.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)