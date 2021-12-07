Left Menu

US considering options for evacuating Americans from Ukraine if Russia invades: Reports

The Biden administration is considering options for the evacuation of US citizens in case Russia invades Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:46 IST
US considering options for evacuating Americans from Ukraine if Russia invades: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration is considering options for the evacuation of US citizens in case Russia invades Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources. It is, however, not clear how many Americans are currently in Ukraine.

The report comes just before the Putin-Biden meeting scheduled for Tuesday. According to Washington, during the talks, the US president intends to express concern about Russia's alleged military activity on the border with Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its discretion. In addition, the Kremlin stressed that all statements about Russia's alleged aggression are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021