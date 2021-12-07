Left Menu

Biden admin seeks 'operational collaboration' with big tech to block hackers: Reports

Senior Biden administration cybersecurity officials met with executives of 13 big technology firms to solicit private-sector help in protecting US networks from increasingly aggressive hackers, Politico reported on Tuesday.

07-12-2021
Senior Biden administration cybersecurity officials met with executives of 13 big technology firms to solicit private-sector help in protecting US networks from increasingly aggressive hackers, Politico reported on Tuesday. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and other officials met with executives from 13 companies, including Google, networking vendor Juniper Networks and security firm Mandiant, according to the report.

Mayorkas told Politico that the effort sought to elevate a "spirit of partnership" to a relationship of "actual operational collaboration," Apart from Monday's meeting in California's Silicon Valley, Easterly, Inglis and other cyber officials have crisscrossed the country in recent months urging corporate executives to increasingly focus on cybersecurity instead of relegating the issue to staffs, the report said. (ANI/Sputnik)

