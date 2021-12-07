Left Menu

At least 19 killed in ethnic clashes in Cameroon's Far North region

Death toll in clashes between herders and fishers in Cameroon's Far North region has increased to 19, many hacked to death with machetes, the region's governor Midjiyawa Bakari said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 22:12 IST
At least 19 killed in ethnic clashes in Cameroon's Far North region
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

[Cameroon], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Death toll in clashes between herders and fishers in Cameroon's Far North region has increased to 19, many hacked to death with machetes, the region's governor Midjiyawa Bakari said on Tuesday. The clashes in the Logone and Chari division of the region began on Sunday between Mousgoum fishermen and Arabchoas cattle ranchers. Bakari said they are fighting over water resources and grazing land to maintain control over their natural habitats.

"This has to stop. (We have come here) to extend our condolences to those who lost their beloved ones and also to those who are injured and who are right now in different hospitals. We are calling each and every one to avoid violence in order to permit development and embrace peace," Bakari said during a visit to Logone and Chari to diffuse tension. Villagers have sought refuge in military camps in the region while others have fled across the border into neighboring Chad after the clashes left farms and villages destroyed, authorities said.

On Monday, Bakari told Xinhua by phone that troops have been deployed to the troubled area to maintain peace and order. Cameroon's Far North has a history of ethnic tensions, but recent clashes are the deadliest, according to local traditional leaders. In August, 12 people were killed when the two tribes clashed over land and water sources. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021