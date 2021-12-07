Left Menu

Building collapses after explosion in France, 1 dead

The prefect of the Var region announced Tuesday that a building collapsed following an explosion, at the port of Sanary-sur-Mer, leaving one dead and four injured.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The prefect of the Var region announced Tuesday that a building collapsed following an explosion, at the port of Sanary-sur-Mer, leaving one dead and four injured. The firefighters found at first the four wounded, including one severely injured, local media reported, adding that a man was found dead at the scene.

Two people were still reported missing. "Time is against us and at the moment the dogs are not showing signs (of life)," said Eric Grohin, chief of firefighters of the Var region. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, but firefighters said that there was "a strong smell of gas" when they arrived.

