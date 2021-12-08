Left Menu

COVID: Vietnam reports 13,840 new cases

Vietnam recorded 13,840 cases of COVID-19 in 59 localities on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 08-12-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 08:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 8 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam recorded 13,840 cases of COVID-19 in 59 localities on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health. Ho Chi Minh city continued to report the highest number of infections with 965, followed by Can Tho city with 898 and Tay Ninh province with 869.

The national caseload now stands at 1,337,523. 1,011,656 patients have recovered and 26,700 have died.

By Monday, nearly 130 million doses of vaccines had been administered. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

