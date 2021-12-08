Left Menu

US House passes USD 768 Billion defense spending bill, sends to Senate for vote

The US House of Representatives passed an updated version of the USD 768 billion defence spending bill for 2022, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives passed an updated version of the USD 768 billion defence spending bill for 2022, sending it to the Senate for consideration. The House approved the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) en bloc with other bills with a 363-70 vote on Tuesday night.

The budget earmarks USD 7.1 billion for operations in the Indo-Pacific region, with initiatives to address challenges from China such as risks to supply chains for critical defence systems. The defence spending bill also includes USD 4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative and USD 300 million in security aid for Ukraine.

The legislation would also require biennial reporting on alleged Russian influence operations and campaigns targeting American military alliances. The NDAA does not include sanctions against Russian sovereign debt or sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

