US, European allies underscore support for Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

The US and its allies in Europe underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, after President Joe Biden briefed them about his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement from the White House said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:04 IST
US President Joe Biden (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US and its allies in Europe underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, after President Joe Biden briefed them about his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement from the White House said. "The leaders [of European partners] underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy," a statement said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden in his call with President Putin on Tuesday discussed the serious consequences of Russian military action in Ukraine and the need to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. "They agreed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, on a coordinated and comprehensive approach," the statement from the White House added.

Biden and Putin held their bilateral talks in a video conference format. According to CNN, President Biden told his Russian counterpart that the US is prepared to launch strong economic measures that would cause a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea.

This came as recent US intelligence findings estimated that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months as it amasses up to 175,000 troops along the border, CNN reported. (ANI)

