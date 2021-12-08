Left Menu

Ukraine quit about 50 agreements, memorandums, decisions within CIS: Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine withdrew from about 50 deals, memorandums and decisions within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:09 IST
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine withdrew from about 50 deals, memorandums and decisions within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik. "To date, Kiev has pulled out of about 50 agreements, memorandums and decisions (within the CIS)," Pankin said.

Since 2014, Kiev has taken a course towards the gradual curtailment of participation in the activities of the CIS, suspended work in the statutory and sectoral CIS bodies, stopped paying a share contribution to the unified budget of the organization, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. In August 2018, Ukraine closed its representative office at the statutory and other bodies of the CIS in Minsk. (ANI/Sputnik)

