Russia, Argentina discuss options for interbank cooperation

Russia and Argentina are discussing various options for interbank cooperation, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and Argentina are discussing various options for interbank cooperation, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

A Russian delegation of businessmen led by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is currently on a visit to Buenos Aires. It includes representatives of Sovcombank.

"Today a meeting was held with the chairman of the Central Bank of Argentina. The topic of interbank cooperation sounded quite vivid. It sparked interest among the Argentinians. Especially taking into account that half of our delegation are representatives of Sovcombank," Feoktistov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

