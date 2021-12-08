Left Menu

India recalls sacrifice by Indian peacekeeper at UNSC

India on Tuesday recalled the sacrifice of Indian peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and highlighted its troop contribution for peacekeeping missions.

ANI | New York | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:33 IST
India recalls sacrifice by Indian peacekeeper at UNSC
Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India on Tuesday recalled the sacrifice of Indian peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and highlighted its troop contribution for peacekeeping missions. At UNSC meet for troop-contributing countries for UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for Israel-Syria ceasefire, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN recalled the sacrifice of Sepoy Johnson Beck.

Beck laid down his life in the line of duty while serving in the UNDOF mission. He was posthumously awarded the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold Medal. "At UNSC meeting for troop-contributing countries for @UNDOF for Israel-Syria ceasefire, India: Recalled sacrifice by Indian Peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck; India is third-largest troop contributor; Protecting blue helmets @UNPeacekeeping utmost; UNDOF's role crucial.," Pratik Mathur tweeted.

India's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations have been underscored by the experience and professionalism of India's armed forces, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India's participation in the initial UN peacekeeping operations resulted in a growing pool of Indian military officers seconded to the UN whose professionalism and experience have contributed to UN peacekeeping doctrine, MEA had said.

India is currently the third-largest troop contributor to UNDOF with a contingent of around 200 peacekeepers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021