Putin not worried about Biden after witnessing 'pathetic' US-Afghan withdrawal: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin has no reason to worry about meeting with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, after observing the "pathetic" US military drawdown from Afghanistan. This jibe came as Putin and Biden faced each other virtually, six months after meeting in person in Geneva.

"Vladimir Putin looks at our pathetic surrender in Afghanistan, leaving behind dead Soldiers, American citizens, and USD 85 billion worth of military equipment. He then looks at Biden. He is not worried," Trump was quoted as saying by New York Post. Trump made these remarks through his Save America political action committee (PAC) just hours after Biden finished his video call with the Russian president.

Top Republicans led by Trump have repeatedly ridiculed the Biden administration for its handling of the Afghanistan evacuation. Putin-Biden call came as tensions run high over reports of Russian activities near the Ukraine border. The two world leaders discussed a range of topics from the Ukraine crisis to cybersecurity.

Moscow previously confirmed that they were expected to hold marathon talks with the US on Ukraine tensions and the growing NATO presence near Russian borders, Sputnik news agency reported. Raising concerns over Russia's military build-up near the Ukraine border, Biden on Tuesday warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of strong economic measures.

Biden told his Russian counterpart that the US is prepared to launch economic measures that would cause a "bigger punch" than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea. "I will look you in the eye and tell you, as President Biden looked Putin in the eye and told him today, that things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told media persons after Biden-Putin call on Tuesday. (ANI)