German Bundestag meeting that will elect new Chancellor starts
A German Bundestag meeting that will elect a new chancellor started in Berlin on Wednesday, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast.
Lawmakers are expected to elect Olaf Scholz who will replace Angela Merkel, the broadcast showed. (ANI/Sputnik)
