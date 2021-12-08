Left Menu

Imran Khan govt hasn't acted against people named in 'Pandora expose', says think tank

Even after the recent expose of several Pakistani officials in Pandora Papers, the Imran Khan government has not taken steps against these people, said a Canadian think tank while adding that Islamabad is missing a huge opportunity to clean up its mess.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 14:38 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Even after the recent expose of several Pakistani officials in Pandora Papers, the Imran Khan government has not taken steps against these people, said a Canadian think tank while adding that Islamabad is missing a huge opportunity to clean up its mess. The Pandora expose is a 2.94 terabyte data trove that exposes the offshore secrets of wealthy elites from more than 200 countries and territories including Pakistan.

The names revealed in the documents include prominent figures from the Imran Khan government including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Senator Faisal Vawda, Dawn reported. Imran Khan keeps appealing to the international community to help Pakistan prevent illicit financial outflows as well as in recovery, but he sends a very contradictory message on his own responsibilities as his government has not taken any action against names that appeared in the expose, according to the International Forum For Rights And Security (IFFRAS).

As per the think tank, neither have "Pakistani agencies like the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) initiated any inquiry against these names, nor has any political party/individual approached superior courts so far". Moreover, the Pandora expose was further used for political remarks in Pakistan and the Imran Khan government repeated its anti-corruption rhetoric and announced the creation of a high power cell comprising sitting ministers to look into the leaks, IFFRAS said.

The future of Pakistan seems to be uncertain as during the three years of Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver on the promises, said an editorial in Pak vernacular media. In recent developments, a peaceful march was also conducted against Imran Khan's government over its failure to provide jobs to Pakistan's youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

