Pak Defence Minister backtracks on Sialkot lynching remarks after severe backlash

Pakistan Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has issued a clarification over his remarks on the Sialkot lynching after facing severe backlash for downplaying the incident. The Pakistan minister said that his earlier statement has been doing the rounds on media so he would like to issue a clarification in this regard, Geo News reported.

"I was asked whether the Sialkot lynching occurred because of the deal between the government and the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and in response, I had said that no political party or the government should be associated with the incident." Last week, a mob had lynched a Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. The mob on Friday, after killing him burnt his body.

Social media users linked TLP with the gruesome mob lynching, however, the outfit distanced itself from the lynching, Dawn newspaper reported. Khattak while answering a question by a reporter during a media talk in Peshawar on Sunday said, "You know the reasons [behind this incident] too. When children ... grow up, they become spirited and do things out of emotions.

This does not mean 'this was the result of that action'," he stressed, saying in Sialkot too some young men had gathered and accused Kumara of disrespecting Islam, which led to the "sudden" lynching, Dawn reported. He had said that even he could do something wrong in a state of heightened emotions, and such incidents did not mean "Pakistan is going towards destruction."

Khattak reiterated that boys entering adulthood are "ready to do anything" and learn with age how to control their emotions. "So this happens among kids, fights take place and even murders. [Does] this mean it is the government's fault?" Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has condemned the killing in Sialkot.

"The incident is an addition in defaming Pakistan's image more, where several such incidents have already been happening with Christians, Hindus, and others in past and some foreigners have also been assassinated," the HRPF chairman had said. "Rule of law and state has failed to safe the foreigners and non-Muslims which will affect on the individuals and business community also who are interested to come and start work or establish their businesses," HRPF added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)