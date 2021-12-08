Left Menu

Pakistan FM Qureshi meets NATO chief Stoltenberg in Brussels, discusses Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels and discussed the fast deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, reported local media.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:44 IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels and discussed the fast deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, reported local media. Qureshi and Stoltenberg discussed bilateral cooperation, the emerging situation in Afghanistan as well as other matters of mutual interest including the situation in the region, reported Geo News.

Qureshi called on the world to provide humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan. The Minister also said that high-level political and military contacts have played important role in the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in matters of mutual interest.

The two had held a meeting earlier in June 2019. Referring to the upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on December 19, the Minister said Pakistan is hosting the meeting to attract the attention of the international community towards the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

