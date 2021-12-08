Left Menu

2 killed, 12 injured as truck rams into bus stop in Nigeria's economic hub

At least two persons were killed and 12 others injured when a truck rammed into a bus stop in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, Tuesday afternoon, local police said.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:51 IST
2 killed, 12 injured as truck rams into bus stop in Nigeria's economic hub
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria] December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two persons were killed and 12 others injured when a truck rammed into a bus stop in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, Tuesday afternoon, local police said. "As a result of the accident, two males died on the spot, seven females and five males totaling twelve victims sustained varying degrees of injuries," police spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu said in a statement reaching Xinhua on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash in Lagos' Ogba area. An official investigation is underway, Ajisebutu said.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria due to bad roads, speeding and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021