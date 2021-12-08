2 killed, 12 injured as truck rams into bus stop in Nigeria's economic hub

Abuja [Nigeria] December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two persons were killed and 12 others injured when a truck rammed into a bus stop in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, Tuesday afternoon, local police said. "As a result of the accident, two males died on the spot, seven females and five males totaling twelve victims sustained varying degrees of injuries," police spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu said in a statement reaching Xinhua on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash in Lagos' Ogba area. An official investigation is underway, Ajisebutu said.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria due to bad roads, speeding and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)