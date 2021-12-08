Left Menu

Putin will surely send congratulatory message to new German chancellor Scholz: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will surely send a congratulatory message to newly-appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appointed Scholz from the Social Democratic party as the country's new chancellor.

"I am not sure about a telephone conversation but, surely, the president will send a congratulatory message," Peskov told reporters. There have been no contacts with the new chancellor and his team yet, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

