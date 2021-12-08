Left Menu

Pakistan policeman booked for killing teen in 'fake encounter'

Pakistan police have killed an 18-year-old man in a fake encounter in Orangi Town of Karachi, local media reported adding that the policeman has been booked along with his aide.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan police have killed an 18-year-old man in a fake encounter in Orangi Town of Karachi, local media reported adding that the policeman has been booked along with his aide. The teen Arsalan Mehsud was the son of a local leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, according to Dawn newspaper.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that "the city police had become a threat for the people of the metropolis." He also slammed the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party for "recruitment in police against bribes". He requested the Sindh governor to take notice of the incident.

The killing of the teen has fuelled up a strong protest in the province. The police lodged an FIR and arrested the policeman, identified as Tauheed, who shot Arsalan, according to Dawn. Meanwhile, DIG-West Nasir Aftab while taking notice of the incident ordered suspension of the area SHO and set up an investigation committee headed by SSP-Central to probe into the incident. Other members of the team are the SP Investigation West and the SP-Gulberg. (ANI)

