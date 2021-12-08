Left Menu

Russia-US talks on Ukraine to resume: Foreign Ministry

Negotiation channels between Moscow and Washington on Ukraine are now resuming, and there are no contraindications against the United States joining the Normandy Format talks, Oleg Krasnitsky, the acting head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 18:36 IST
Russian national flag is seen on a car in front of a building. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Negotiation channels between Moscow and Washington on Ukraine are now resuming, and there are no contraindications against the United States joining the Normandy Format talks, Oleg Krasnitsky, the acting head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday. "This issue [of the US involvement in the Normandy format], is being voiced often, in principle, there are no contraindications to the United States's involvement since they really affect Ukraine, and a lot depends on Washington's position in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. In general, if the United States is really ready to contribute, we have always been open to America's influence on Kiev," Krasnitsky said.

According to the diplomat, there were communication channels between Moscow and Washington during the presidency of Barack Obama, and they are resuming now. "Therefore, it is now a matter of technology, either within the Normandy format, or outside, but the importance of the US position in internal Ukrainian regulation is always recognized, none of the professionals can deny this," the official said, adding that Germany and France will not be against the US joining the format. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

