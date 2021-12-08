Left Menu

Over 90 pc Pakistanis believe inflation highest in Imran Khan govt: Survey

More than 90 per cent of Pakistanis believe that inflation and price hikes are the highest in Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as compared to the previous one, local media reported citing a survey.

More than 90 per cent of Pakistanis believe that inflation and price hikes are the highest in Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as compared to the previous one, local media reported citing a survey. According to a nationwide perceptions survey by Transparency International released on Wednesday, 92.9 per cent of Pakistanis "consider inflation and price hike to be the highest in the current PTI government (2018-2021), compared to 4.6 per cent in the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government (2013-2018) and 2.5 per cent in Pakistan Peoples Party government (2008-2013)", Dawn newspaper reported.

Over 85 per cent of surveyed people said that their income had shrunk during the last three years. "When asked about the reasons behind inflation and unemployment, 50.6 per cent of them cited government incompetence, 23.3 per cent said corruption, 16.6 per cent said lack of policy implementation and 9.6 per cent blamed undue interference of politicians in government affairs," the report cited by Dawn said.

A majority of the survey respondents -- 85.9 per cent -- believed the federal government's self-accountability was unsatisfactory. Moreover, 66.8 per cent of them perceived the government's accountability drive to be partial, the Dawn further reported.

Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries -- dropping four spots over last year -- in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International released in January this year, an annual index that ranks countries based on perceptions of public sector corruption, Dawn reported. (ANI)

