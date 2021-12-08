Swiss Parliament names top diplomat Cassis Federal President

Zurich [Switzerland] December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Swiss parliament voted on Wednesday to appoint foreign minister Ignazio Cassis as the confederation's new president for what is a largely symbolic 12-month tenure. The 60-year-old was elected with 156 of 197 valid votes. He will take office on January 1 after his term as vice president under outgoing Guy Parmelin expires.

The Swiss parliament picks a new president every December from among seven federal councilors. A president in Switzerland does not head the state but is considered to be first among equals. Cassis has been on the Federal Council, the country's executive body, since 2017 as the councilor in charge of the nation's foreign affairs. He has a degree in medicine and a post-graduate diploma in public health. (ANI/Sputnik)

