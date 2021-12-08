Left Menu

Japanese envoy expresses grief over demise of CDS General Rawat

Japan's ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki has expressed condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday along with his wife and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force's chopper in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:54 IST
Japanese envoy expresses grief over demise of CDS General Rawat
Japan's ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki. (Image credit: Twitter/Satoshi Suzuki). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Japan's ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki has expressed condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday along with his wife and 11 others on board an Indian Air Force's chopper in Tamil Nadu. Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Satoshi Suzuki said: Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 Armed Forces personnel an unfortunate accident at Sulur, Tamil Nadu.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident," Suzuki said in a tweet. Earlier, the Indian Air Force tweeted: "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

General Rawat, a veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021