Left Menu

Greece expresses concern over situation in Ukraine

Greece is concerned over the situation in Ukraine and hopes that it will not escalate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:18 IST
Greece expresses concern over situation in Ukraine
Ukraine Flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece is concerned over the situation in Ukraine and hopes that it will not escalate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"I also express my concern about the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine. And yet I hope that there will be no serious clashes. The Minsk agreements must also be respected. Greece is interested in resolving, not exacerbating the crisis," Mitsotakis told a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021