Greece expresses concern over situation in Ukraine

Greece is concerned over the situation in Ukraine and hopes that it will not escalate, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

"I also express my concern about the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine. And yet I hope that there will be no serious clashes. The Minsk agreements must also be respected. Greece is interested in resolving, not exacerbating the crisis," Mitsotakis told a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

