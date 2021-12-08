Left Menu

Boris Johnson announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

The United Kingdom has joined the US in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about human rights abuses in China.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:46 IST
Boris Johnson announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has joined the US in announcing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over concerns about human rights abuses in China. "Britain will effectively impose a diplomatic boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in China as no ministers or officials are expected to attend," Kyodo News reported citing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying in parliament.

The move, which follows similar announcements made by the United States and Australia, is a show of protest over China's alleged human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority and others, said the Japanese media. Earlier today, Australia also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.

Meanwhile, China "expresses strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to" Australia's decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights violations by China. The Chinese government rejected the allegation and criticized the US for promoting the boycott of the Games among its allies and politicizing sports, which is contrary to the Olympic Charter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that "no one would care" if a number of foreign officials chose not to attend the Games, as per Sputnik. The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4-20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021