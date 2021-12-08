Left Menu

Kazakhstan says next Syria talks to focus on situation in country

The next round of talks on Syria, which will take place on December 21-22 in Nur-Sultan, will focus on the situation in the country and the implementation of previously reached agreements, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:07 IST
Kazakhstan says next Syria talks to focus on situation in country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The next round of talks on Syria, which will take place on December 21-22 in Nur-Sultan, will focus on the situation in the country and the implementation of previously reached agreements, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. "The parties will consider the current situation in Syria, maintaining the peace in de-escalation zones in line with earlier agreements reached during the Astana Process. Also, Guarantor States - Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the session of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the UN and ICRC," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the parties will discuss prospects of the Syrian Constitutional Committee with a view to give an impetus to the Geneva talks within the United Nations, according to the ministry. The delegations from Russia, Turkey, Iran, the government of Syria, and the Syrian opposition will take part in the negotiations. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are expected to attend as observers.

The consultations in Nur-Sultan will last for two days, the ministry noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021