Kazakhstan says next Syria talks to focus on situation in country

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The next round of talks on Syria, which will take place on December 21-22 in Nur-Sultan, will focus on the situation in the country and the implementation of previously reached agreements, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. "The parties will consider the current situation in Syria, maintaining the peace in de-escalation zones in line with earlier agreements reached during the Astana Process. Also, Guarantor States - Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the session of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the UN and ICRC," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the parties will discuss prospects of the Syrian Constitutional Committee with a view to give an impetus to the Geneva talks within the United Nations, according to the ministry. The delegations from Russia, Turkey, Iran, the government of Syria, and the Syrian opposition will take part in the negotiations. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq are expected to attend as observers.

The consultations in Nur-Sultan will last for two days, the ministry noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)