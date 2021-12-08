Left Menu

Kuwait's Health Ministry confirms first Omicron infection: Reports

Medics in Kuwait reported the first Omicron infection in a European citizen who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where a spread of the Omicron strain has been confirmed, Kuwait's Health Ministry representative Abdullah Al-Sanad told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Wednesday.

Doha [Qatar], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Medics in Kuwait reported the first Omicron infection in a European citizen who arrived in Kuwait from an African country where a spread of the Omicron strain has been confirmed, Kuwait's Health Ministry representative Abdullah Al-Sanad told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Wednesday.

"The first case of the Omicron strain infection was detected in a European who arrived in Kuwait who recently visited one of the African countries where patients with the strain have been reported," the minister said, as quoted by KUNA, adding that the person was vaccinated with an authorized vaccination.

Earlier, the first cases of infections with Omicron were reported in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI/Sputnik)

