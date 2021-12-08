Left Menu

In Finland, new Swedish PM discusses forestry, security policy

Getting more understanding in the European Union (EU) for the Nordic environmental forestry policy was a top agenda item during new Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's visit to Finland on Wednesday.

ANI | Helsinki | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST
In Finland, new Swedish PM discusses forestry, security policy
Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

Getting more understanding in the European Union (EU) for the Nordic environmental forestry policy was a top agenda item during new Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's visit to Finland on Wednesday. Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a joint press conference that the two countries would continue to work together to enhance the understanding of sustainable forest management in northern Europe.

Andersson said that both Finland and Sweden strive to lead the green transition not only to reduce emissions but also to strengthen competitiveness and create new jobs. The two countries hold the largest forested areas in the EU, and forest industries are a key financial asset for them.

Marin and Andersson also discussed their countries' common objectives in the field of security and defense policy. Responding to questions, the prime ministers said they had no plans to apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Traditionally, the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden meet shortly after taking office. This was Andersson's first visit abroad since her election. Andersson also met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021