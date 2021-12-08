UK to allocate additional USD 1.32 bln in support for Ukraine
The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.
"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional £1-billion in support for Ukraine. That means new investments, trade, security. As a result of my negotiations with @BorisJohnson last year, the total volume of British support increases to £3,5-billion," Zelenskyy said on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)
