UK to allocate additional USD 1.32 bln in support for Ukraine

The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:55 IST
London [UK], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom will allocate additional 1 billion British pounds ($1.32 billion) in support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Great news from London: UK will allocate an additional £1-billion in support for Ukraine. That means new investments, trade, security. As a result of my negotiations with @BorisJohnson last year, the total volume of British support increases to £3,5-billion," Zelenskyy said on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

